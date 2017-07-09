JCPD: Man facing burglary charges after squeezing through locked gate at JC Kmart

By Published:
Pictured: Randall W. Britt

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Just after 1a.m. Saturday police in Johnson city responded to a burglar alarm at the Kmart store in Johnson City.

According JCPD officials, they found 39-year-old Randall W. Britt walking around in the fenced in garden area.

Investigators say they discovered Britt had squeezed through the locked gate, and attempted to open the store’s door to get inside.

Britt has been charged with burglary. He was taken to jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

