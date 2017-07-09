ETSU to introduce new head baseball coach Monday

JOHNSON CITY, TN-The ETSU baseball team announced Sunday afternoon that it will hold an introductory press conference Monday at noon for its new head coach.

News Channel 11 Sports learned Sunday afternoon that the new head coach will be Joe Pennucci, an associate head coach from Stony Brook University. D1baseball.com was the first to report the hire.

Pennucci spent the last 11 seasons with the Seawolves. He helped lead the program to four NCAA Regionals, highlighted by a College World Series appearance in 2012 after defeating LSU in the Super Regional. Pennucci also served as the teams’ recruiting coordinator.

He will be taking over for TonySskole, who left ETSU for the Citadel this offseason. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.