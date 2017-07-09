Brights Zoo in Limestone welcomes new giraffe

LIMESTONE, TN (WJHL)- Brights Zoo in Limestone recently welcomed a new giraffe.

Zoo officials said their giraffe named Valerie gave birth to a male calf just a few weeks ago.

The new giraffe, named Alf, was born at 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds.

In an update on Facebook this weekend, they said Alf now weighs more than 161 pounds.

Zoo officials said it will be a while before Alf goes on display with the other giraffes, but that he is doing well and regularly taking his bottles.

