SWVA man bitten by copperhead snake released from hospital

POUND, VA (WJHL)- A man bitten by a copperhead snake in Southwest Virginia has been released from the hospital.

Pound, Virgina Police Chief Tony Baker confirmed that information with News Channel 11 Saturday afternoon.

Chief Baker said William Nichols was bitten near the Pound Dam Boat Ramp on North Fork Road.

Baker explained that Nichols was swimming in the area then started walking along a trail.

At some point, Nichols then put his hand on a rock and that’s when he was bitten.

According to Baker the hospital would not say if they had to give the patient antivenom for the bite.

The copperhead was killed.

