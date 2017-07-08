Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted in homicide investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a a suspect wanted in a homicide investigation.

According to officials with SCSO, they responded to a home on Eatons Private Drive in Bristol, Tennessee early Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived they discovered a man, identified as 44-year-old Rowdy Yates, unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound lying beside a camper in the woods.

Investigators searched the area looking for evidence and potential witnesses, and have identified Johnny Royston Jr. as a person of interest in the investigation.

Deputies said Royston is believed to be driving a maroon land rover, and has outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Virginia.

Royston is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Royston’s whereabouts or this homicide investigation you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500.

No further information about the homicide investigation was available Saturday afternoon.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved.