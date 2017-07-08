Martin-McClure looking for a win Busch North Throwback 100 race

ABINGDON — For the first time in eight years, the NASCAR K&N series heads to Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway for the Busch North Throwback 100. One of the teams competing in that race, Martin McClure racing from Abingdon.

For the occasion, teams were encouraged to feature paint schemes of some of the pioneers who competed in the series. Martin-McClure chose the iconic number 4 Kodak Chevy, driven by Ernie Irvan. The Martin-McClure team is confident driver, Jared Irvan, the son of Ernie, can take the car to victory lane Saturday.

“This particular car won Bristol last year with Chad Finchum, so we know the car’s history and that it’s fast. He’s a good, aggressive young driver so we’re excited to put him in our car and see what he can do.”

“Hopefully we can go out there and win. It’s always the expectation when you go to the race track. You never want to go out there and try to run fourth, fifth, you want to go there to win. So hopefully we can go there and execute that.”