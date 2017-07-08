Kingsport native John Fulkerson working on return to the Vols line-up

KNOXVILLE — Kingsport native John Fulkerson is still waiting to get back on the court. Five months ago the Tennessee Volunteer player went down in the 10th game of the season against Lipscomb with a broken right wrist and a dislocated elbow.

During rehab it only got worse because Fulkerson had surgery on the other arm for a torn labrum, but now he’s close to taking the sling off.

“Long rehab process, but I’m just taking it day by day. A few months is the time frame, but just doing my rehab everyday and seeing what it holds. It’s definitely been hard, obviously, sitting on the bench last year for most of the season and having this long term injury. I think it’s a learning experience overall, just getting the mental side of things and seeing it from a different perspective has really helped me out.”

The 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman who turned 20 in April quickly made his mark on rocky top when he dunked his way to 10 points in the Vols season opener against Slippery Rock, turning the newcomer into a fan-favorite.