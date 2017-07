FunFest block parties start Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – With Kingsport’s annual FunFest celebration just around the corner, several block parties are scheduled to take place in and around the Model City starting Saturday. We are in your corner with a list of those parties below.

Notably, the Mt. Carmel Block Party returns after a two year hiatus. The party was cancelled after 2014 due to lack of support. But, it returns tonight with a night full of family-fun, live music, and, of course, fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Mt. Carmel Block Party

Main St., Mt. Carmel

4-10 PM

Calvary Baptist Church Block Party

1238 Pine Street, Kingsport

10 AM – 1 PM

Oakwood Forest Super Saturday

1713 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport

10 AM – 2 PM

Party Like Hollywood

555 E. Main St., Kingsport

10 AM – 5 PM

Memorial Block Party

2200 Memorial Ct.

Temple Baptist Church

1 PM – 4 PM

Indian Path Health Resources Center

Kingsport Town Center Mall

2101 Ft. Henry Dr.

2 PM – 4 PM

A Warrior Party

Warrior’s Path State Park

2 PM – 7 PM

Partying Into The Next 100 Years

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

161 E. Ravine Rd.

4 PM – 7PM

Gravely Baptist Church

647 Gravely Rd.

4 PM – 6 PM

Kingsport Dog Park

200 Granby Rd.

5 PM – 7 PM

Sonic

3845 Ft. Henry Dr.

5 PM – 8 PM

Kendrick Creek United Methodist Church

1000 Kendrick Creek Rd.

6 PM to 9 PM

Pokemon GO Tri-Cities Block Party

Glen Bruce Park

414 Broad St.

6 PM – 10 PM

Midfield Block Party

563 Virgil Ave.

6 PM – 9 PM

Ridgefields Block Party

Ridgefields Park

6:30 PM to 10:30 PM

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Rockin the Block Mafair Style

1409 E. Center St.

1 PM – 3 PM

St. Luke UMC & Elm Tree Parish Youth Block Party

Highland Park

2600 E. Center St.

5 PM – 8 PM

Christ Fellowship Church Block Party

260 Victory Ln.

5 PM – 8 PM