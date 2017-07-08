Families gather at Erwin Touch-A-Truck event

By Published:

ERWIN, TN (WJHL)- Dozens of kids were able to play with life-sized vehicles Saturday in downtown Erwin.

It was part of Erwin’s Rise and Shine summertime activities.

“We have all sorts of response vehicles, town vehicles, construction equipment, school buses, for the kids to climb on and enjoy,” said Kristin Anders, member of Rise and Shine.

Attendance was free and kids were able to interact with community leaders who drive the trucks.

Rise and Shine summertime events will be held every Saturday morning in July. To find information about the next Rise and Shine event you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s