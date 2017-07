ELIZABETHTON, TN- The Elizabethton Twins earned a 4-3 walk-off win against Johnson City on Saturday.

The Twins jumped out to an early 3-0 lead behind three solo home runs in the first four innings of the game. Johnson City scored once in the 7th and twice in the 8th to tie the game at 3.

In the 9th, Robert Molina dropped down a sacrifice bunt that brought Colton Waltner home for the 4-3 win.