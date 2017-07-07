Washington County Schools names new administrators for the 2017-2018 school year.

As the 2017-2018 school year begins, Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton is making preparations for a successful year. This includes naming new administrators to several county schools. These experienced leaders were identified by a team of district level staff and current principals through a rigorous, two-part interview process. Part one consisted of simulations requiring each candidate to demonstrate their problem solving skills. Part two involved the review of evidence of each candidate’s skills, and, most importantly, their results in the classroom. “Each administrator was meticulously chosen for their new assignment based on their specific skill sets and inherent strengths. Those skills and strengths match the particular needs of each school,” Mrs. Halliburton said. “As with all decisions I make, these hires were made with a strict focus on student achievement and what is best for the students at each school.”

The administrators and their assignments are:

Gray School – Erika Patterson, Principal

Grandview School – Rachel Price, Principal; Robin Street, Assistant Principal

Fall Branch School – Mark Merriman, Principal

South Central School – Cheryl McHone, Principal

Boones Creek Elementary/Middle School – Jordan Hughes, Assistant Principal

Lamar School – Jamie Jones, Assistant Principal

About the new administrators:

Gray School

Erika Patterson, Principal

Mrs. Erika Patterson is a product of Washington County Schools. She attended Jonesborough Elementary and Middle schools before graduating from David Crockett High School. Mrs. Patterson began her teaching career at Lamar School before transferring to Boones Creek Elementary. Her experiences working with young students fulfilled her passion for teaching students how to read. She served as Assistant Principal at Gray School for the 2016-2017 school year. Mrs. Patterson serves as a district-level Artisan Teacher trainer focusing on the Skillful Observation and Coaching Laboratory, a school-embedded professional development experience that builds instructional leadership capacity for administrators, instructional coaches, curriculum specialists, and/or anyone who is responsible for the development of teachers and teaching. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from East Tennessee State University, a Master of Science in Educational Theory and Practice from Arkansas State University and an Education Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.

Grandview School

Rachel Price, Principal

Ms. Price is committed to improving achievement for all students and developing quality teachers. She comes to Grandview Elementary School after two years of service as Assistant Principal of Jonesborough Middle School. Prior to that, Ms. Price served in Washington County Schools for eight years as a 1st and 4th grade teacher at Jonesborough Elementary School. She currently serves as a district-level trainer for the McGrath SUCCEED with TRUE-SPEAK Leadership program. Ms. Price also serves as a district-level Artisan Teacher trainer focusing on the Skillful Observation and Coaching Laboratory, a school-embedded professional development experience that builds instructional leadership capacity for administrators, instructional coaches, curriculum specialists, and/or anyone who is responsible for the development of teachers and teaching. Ms. Price recently completed the Niswonger School Leadership Program. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education Degree of Interdisciplinary Studies (K-6) from East Tennessee State University, a Master of Arts in Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction (K-12) from Tusculum College, an Education Specialist Degree in Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Education Degree in Instructional Leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.

Robin Street, Assistant Principal

Ms. Street has consistently produced excellent growth in her students as a classroom teacher. An 11 year teaching veteran, she began her career at Gray School before moving to Jonesborough Middle School where she has taught math, social studies, and science. She is a recent graduate of The Artisan Teacher program with Mike Rutherford as well as Washington County Schools’ Aspiring Administrator Academy. Ms. Street earned a Bachelor of Education Degree in Education from Tusculum College and a Master of Education Degree in Instructional Leadership with an administrative endorsement from Lincoln Memorial University. She is currently pursuing an Education Specialist Degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

Fall Branch School

Mark Merriman, Principal

Mr. Merriman is no stranger to the PreK-8th grade educational world. He considers it an honor to follow his longtime mentor and former high school choir director Mr. Howard Henson as Principal at Fall Branch School. He started his career in 2009 where he served as a K-8 music teacher in inner-city Cincinnati. He moved back to Washington County in 2012 where he taught general music, coached middle school soccer and directed the choir at Grandview School in Telford. He spent the last two years as the Assistant Principal at Lamar School in Jonesborough. Mr. Merriman is a recent graduate from the Niswonger School Leadership Program and a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD). He has Bachelor of Education Degree in Music Education and Music Performance from Xavier University and a Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership from East Tennessee State University.

South Central School

Cheryl McHone, Principal

Ms. McHone comes to South Central School with 13 years of educational experience. She has taught elementary and middle school as well as high school math and special education. During her seven years in Washington County Schools, Ms. McHone has participated in the Artisan Teacher training, the Innovative Educator Network, and the Leadership Institute. She has helped lead the Blended Learning Academy as well as served as a Canvas administrator for Washington County Schools. Ms. McHone has earned a Bachelor of Education Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from East Tennessee State University and a Master of Education Degree in Special Education from East Tennessee State University. She recently earned an Education Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and is currently pursuing her Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership at East Tennessee State University.

Boones Creek Elementary/Middle School

Jordan Hughes, Assistant Principal

Mrs. Jordan Littleton Hughes is a product of Washington County Schools. She was educated here elementary through graduation, and began her teaching career at Boones Creek Middle School. Mrs. Hughes is a graduate of the Aspiring Administrators Academy and the Mike Rutherford Artisan Teacher Training. She is focused on ensuring that learning occurs for every child and being a resource for her teachers. Mrs. Hughes describes herself as charismatic and passionate about learning. She is a life-long learner. Mrs. Hughes serves on the board of the ARC of Washington County and is invested in her community. Mrs. Hughes earned her Bachelor of Education Degree in Special Education from East Tennessee State University, her Master of Education Degree in Instructional Leadership from Lincoln Memorial University, and is pursuing her Education Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Lincoln Memorial University.

Lamar School

Jamie Jones, Assistant Principal

Mrs. Jones is coming to Lamar from Boones Creek Middle School where she served as Assistant Principal for three years. Prior to that, she taught at Boones Creek Elementary School. Mrs. Jones began her career in education with Knox County Schools. There she served as a Parent Educator and a classroom teacher in both third and fifth grades. Mrs. Jones holds a Bachelor of Education Degree from Carson-Newman College. In addition, she earned both a Post-Baccalaureate Certification in Education and a Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Lincoln Memorial University. She earned her administrative endorsement and administrative license through Lincoln Memorial University and the state of Tennessee.