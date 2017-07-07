VA makes public its disciplinary action against employees

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Veterans Affairs is posting a weekly list of disciplinary actions taken against its employees, part of an overhaul effort pushed by President Donald Trump.

VA Secretary David Shulkin said Friday the effort is aimed at improving accountability at the struggling department after Trump signed a bill last month to make it easier to fire, suspend or demote department employees. The VA is the first government agency to make employee disciplinary data public.

The weekly list will include disciplinary actions lasting over 14 days and occurring since Trump came into office on Jan. 20.

The first list posted online Friday publicizes actions against more than 700 employees. Names are redacted for privacy reasons and descriptions of their alleged offenses are not included.

VA has more than 360,000 employees.

WEB EXTRA: VA: Adverse Actions Report July 3, 2017 (.pdf)

See also:

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s