Tree blocks lanes, driver critically injured in Russell County, VA crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – State police report an early morning crash in southwest Virginia resulted in a driver suffering life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday near Buzzards Roost. A tree had fallen on the roadway blocking both westbound lanes.

A 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up truck traveling westbound struck the tree and ran off the side of the road, according to Virginia State Police. That truck struck an embankment, then overturned into lanes of travel.

The driver was the only one inside the vehicle at the time. He was taken to the Johnston Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second vehicle also struck the tree, but the driver was not injured, said VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

