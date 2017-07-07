Tennessee hires Lalik as senior associate athletic director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has hired Janeen Lalik as a senior associate athletic director for strategic initiatives.

Lalik (LAHL’-ick) officially takes over that position July 24.

Her responsibilities at Tennessee will include leading what the school refers to as its “fan experience department,” which involves athletic marketing and promotions. She also will help lead Tennessee’s ticket operations, broadcasting, corporate partnerships, merchandising, licensing and game promotion.

Lalik has been working as Ticketmaster’s senior vice president of college athletics since early 2016. She previously spent 18 years at IMG College/ISP Sports.

She graduated from Central Michigan in 1991 with a degree in business administration/marketing.