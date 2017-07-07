Special delivery: Baby delivered in a Johnson City Pal’s parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – It was an eventful night Thursday night into early Friday morning for one Elizabethton woman and her mother.

It all started around 1:40 Friday morning and ended with a baby being delivered in a Pal’s parking lot.

Sarah Gale said she began having contractions about 10 to 20 minutes apart, so she called her mom, Peggy.

“We headed toward the hospital and the contractions started about 3 minutes apart,” Sarah said.

“I was a nervous wreck a little bit,” Peggy said. “I mean, we’d been through this before but I still thought ‘oh we’ve got time’ you know, but I don’t know at what point I realized we didn’t have time.”

They were coming from Elizabethton toward Johnson City Medical Center and were less than two miles away from the hospital.

“We made it to the red light in front of ESTU and my water broke and after that I told her that she was coming so we had to pull over,” Sarah said.

“I seen Pal’s and I just thought I’m going to pull in there. For one, it’ll be easy to find because everybody knows where Pal’s is,” Peggy explained.

Not long after, Sarah went into labor and Peggy called 911.

“She just kept saying the baby’s coming, the baby’s coming and I’m just like oh my gosh,” Peggy said.

The baby was breech and had the cord wrapped around its neck twice. It was halfway delivered when emergency crews arrived, including paramedic Shane Dingus.

“It was raining probably as hard as it was all night long,” Dingus said.

He said not long after he arrived, “a hard contraction hits and out came little Jazmyn.”

Jazmyn Leanne weighed in a 5 pounds 8 ounces and was delivered at 2:42 a.m. just minutes after pulling into the parking lot.

The experience is something mom or grandma never expected and hope never happens again.

“I told her if she ever, and that’s a big if there, she is going to sleep out in the hospital parking lot for like the last month just in case.”

Both mom and baby are doing great.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.