Southwest Virginia man bitten by copperhead snake

POUND, VA (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man was taken to the hospital Friday night for a copperhead bite to his right hand.

Pound Police Chief Tony Baker said William Nichols was bitten near the Pound Dam Boat Ramp on North Fork Road. Chief Baker said Nichols was swimming in the area then started walking along a trail. At some point, Nichols then put his hand on a rock and that’s when he was bitten.

The copperhead was killed.

Nichols was taken to Norton Community Hospital by EMS.

