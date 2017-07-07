Sheriff: Hawkins Co. inmate dies taken to hospital, pronounced dead

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office officials said an inmate who was being held at the Hawkins County Detention Center has died.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Lora Birchfield, 51, was booked into the jail on June 29.

Lawson said in a news release that Birchfield became ill on July 3 and was taken to a nearby hospital in the county where she was later pronounced dead.

He said an autopsy is being conducted at this time and no other information will be released pending the results of the autopsy.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s