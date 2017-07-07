Sheriff: Hawkins Co. inmate dies taken to hospital, pronounced dead

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office officials said an inmate who was being held at the Hawkins County Detention Center has died.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Lora Birchfield, 51, was booked into the jail on June 29.

Lawson said in a news release that Birchfield became ill on July 3 and was taken to a nearby hospital in the county where she was later pronounced dead.

He said an autopsy is being conducted at this time and no other information will be released pending the results of the autopsy.

