Pringles releases Top Ramen Chicken flavor

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
(Source: Pringles)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What happens when the potato chip and Top Ramen world collide? We’re about to find out.

Pringles announced they’re bringing Nissin’s Top Ramen Chicken flavor to a can of chips near you.

According to a news release about the new flavor, “Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp. The result – a crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl.”

The chip maker says the flavor will be available at Dollar General stores for around $1.50 a can.

