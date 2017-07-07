PHOTOS: Viewer submitted images of flash flooding in Hampton, TN

Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN
Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN x
CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following reports of flash flooding impacting creeks and access bridges in Hampton, TN. A couple of WJHL viewers sent in numerous photos of flash flooding near Simerly Creek.
