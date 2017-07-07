PHOTOS: Viewer submitted images of flash flooding in Hampton, TN

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN

Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following reports of flash flooding impacting creeks and access bridges in Hampton, TN. A couple of WJHL viewers sent in numerous photos of flash flooding near Simerly Creek.

1-2" of rain in few hrs can change a stream into raging river…Limestone Cove, TN, Niles and Lena Onks https://t.co/8AeIl8Xyot #wjhlwx — Jeremy Eisenzopf (@jeremyeisenzopf) July 7, 2017

