Murphy’s RBI single lifts Nats past Braves in 10 innings

WASHINGTON (AP) – Daniel Murphy’s one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped the Washington Nationals’ 5-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single. Murphy then lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp’s head to win it for Washington.

Matt Albers (5-1) induced Kemp’s double play grounder to end the 10th to help the Nationals escape a two-on jam.

Washington extended its lead in the NL East to 9 1/2 games over Atlanta.

