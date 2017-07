MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – A tradition to kickoff Fun Fest celebrations in the Model City is back.

The Mount Carmel Fun Fest Block Party is expected to draw big crowds, as the events makes its return tomorrow after being cancelled in 2014.

The event, on Main Street in Mount Carmel, is one of several block parties across Kingsport as the countdown to Fun Fest continues.

Activities are scheduled from 4-7 p.m. tomorrow.

