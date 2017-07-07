Most Tennessee school districts still use corporal punishment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Although corporal punishment is banned in the majority of the United States, most Tennessee school districts still use the form of discipline “on a very limited basis,” according to a recent Tennessee Department of Education survey obtained by News Channel 11, including five districts in Northeast Tennessee.

Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson and Washington counties are among 76 out of 138 school districts that said they still use corporal punishment, which is routinely administered with a paddle.

Most states, including Virginia, ban the paddling of students. Tennessee law allows the use of corporal punishment “in a reasonable manner against any pupil for good cause in order to maintain discipline and order within the public schools.” The state allows local school systems to decide whether to use the discipline and also requires districts to approve policies that govern the method and circumstances warranting corporal punishment.

According to the state’s recent survey, 15 school districts said they provide only limited detailed advice to guide the use of corporal punishment, while four school districts, none of them from our area, said they don’t provide any detailed guidance.

While corporal punishment is common in other parts of Tennessee, most local school districts don’t use the discipline. Of those that do rely on paddling, administrators said it’s only used after other forms of discipline don’t work and only with the blessing of parents.

“In many of these situations, this was probably asked for by the parent to be administered. That happens lots of times,” Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said. “It’s to the discretion of the principals whether they want to utilize this type of discipline or not. Numbers are going down where this is being used less and less and I think you’ll continue seeing that.”

Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton came from Nashville Metro Public Schools, which banned corporal punishment 15 years ago.

“We have no plans to end corporal punishment,” she said. “We do not see it as an archaic form of discipline, because many of our parents support that. I think it’s totally up to the parents. If the parents wish for that form of discipline, then I support it.”

Both districts say they’ve not received any recent complaints about using corporal punishment. Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes also said the form of discipline is routinely dependent on a parent’s blessing.

“A majority of corporal punishment incidences take place at the request of and with permission from the parent or guardian,” Starnes said.

A Tennessee Department of Education spokesperson said the results of the survey, which have not been finalized, are only used for internal planning.

Not only are some area school districts still using corporal punishment, our Community Watchdog investigation found several schools are paddling one particular type of student at a higher rate than his/her classmates. We’ve spent almost two months digging into the data, researching and interviewing administrators and an advocate.

Our Special Report “Disciplinary Discrimination” airs Monday at 6 pm on News Channel 11.

