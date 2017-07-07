KPD: One of two suspects identified in LampLight Theatre burglary

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers have identified a suspect wanted for the burglary of a local theatre on Tuesday.

According to KPD news release, LampLight Theatre representatives told police Wednesday morning that a burglary had occurred on July 4, after realizing a safe — containing several hundred dollars in cash, a check for $3,500 and a Lowe’s credit card — had been stolen.

Since the time of the burglary, one of the suspects has reportedly illegally altered a stolen check, made it payable to himself and cashed it at an area bank. Several items totaling over $1,000 have also been charged to the stolen Lowe’s credit card.

Police and LampLight employees reviewed surveillance footage, and several employees recognized one of the two suspects as Ridgemond A. Mosley, 26, of Kingsport.

Employees knew Mosley and said he had fallen on hard times, and that they had helped him in the past.

Detectives have since obtained a warrant charging Mosley with burglary, theft over $2,500.

Mosley is still at large.

Anyone who may know where Mosley is or can identify the second suspect is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov.city-services/police-department/contact-us.

KPD officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges pending.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.