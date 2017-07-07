Kingsport’s ShowTime premiers musical celebrating Kingsport’s Centennial

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- An old Kingsport tradition will be revived this weekend thanks to more than 100 volunteers and countless hours of practice.

For Kingsport’s 100th year, Kingsport ShowTime will present the “Spirit of Kingsport.” It is a lively historical musical variety show showcasing Kingsport’s ten decades with songs and dances through the decades.

ShowTime was a long-time Kingsport tradition from 1988 to 2010. This year it is coming back to life for the Centennial celebration.

“For years, our dedicated audience members have asked if there would be another ShowTime, and it is exciting to have this opportunity to present a show for them,” Producer, Louise Dickson said. “It is refreshing and inspiring to have cast members who were once children in the cast to return as young adults.”

The cast is made up of 100 adults, teens, and children, all volunteers and all members of the local community.

“You’ll see someone you know on stage and say, “Wow! I had no idea they were that talented,”” Co-director Clark Parker said.

This is an original show produced by founder, Louise Bailey Dickson, a Kingsport native, and co-directed with Clark Parker, vocal director and musical arranger.

“We have several special numbers in the show that are unique to Kingsport. We will be opening the show with Kingsport’s official song, “I Get A Kick Out Of Kingsport.” This song tells the story of a man who has roamed the world and he decides that Kingsport is the best place to live,” Dickson said.

Showtimes are July 7 and July 8 at 7:00 p.m., and July 9 at 2:30 p.m. in the Toy F Reid Auditorium at the Eastman Employee Center on Wilcox Drive.

Tickets are available through the ShowTime website: www.KingsportShowTime.com, at the Eastman Employee Center, and at the door one hour before each performance. The ticket prices are $10 for general admission in the balcony, and $15 to $25 for reserved seating on the main level.

