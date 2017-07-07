Jay-Z’s new album is now on Apple Music, but not Spotify

NEW YORK (AP) – A week after releasing his new album on his streaming service, Tidal, Jay-Z has made “4:44” available on iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Jay-Z released the album last week exclusively on Tidal, which he co-owns with Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna and other artists. “4:44” has yet to appear on Spotify or Pandora.

The Recording Industry Association of America announced Wednesday that “4:44” had reached platinum status based off streams and downloads given to Sprint users by the phone company. (Sprint bought a 33 percent stake in Tidal earlier this year.)

RIAA’s platinum certification was once the equivalent of selling a million albums but has changed since the company began incorporating streaming from YouTube, Spotify and other digital music services.

“4:44” includes personal songs about Jay-Z’s marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.

