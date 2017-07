NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – A family of four, including two children, were held hostage by five suspects during a home invasion in North Nashville this morning.

It happened in the 2400 block of Whites Creek Pike

Nashville police told WKRN the parents and two children, ages 13 and four, were tied up by the suspects.

No additional information was immediately released. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.