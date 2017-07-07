Carter Co. Highway Dept. responds after reports of flooding in Hampton, Roan Mountain

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Highway Department crews are working along Ingram Branch Road after a heavy rains washed out a pipe culvert and cut off access to homes along the road Friday morning.

Carter County Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh told us that he estimates around 4 inches fell in the Hampton and Roan Mountain area in the county around 7 a.m.

“We’ve had heavy rains here on Ingram Branch and this pipe culvert … washed out early this morning, and we’re here trying to replace it,” Colbaugh said. “It washed downstream about 100 to 150 feet. We’ve just now got the pipe out of the creek and we’re cleaning out the location.”

He said plans are in place to re-install the pipe culvert and put filler around it to hold it in place.

Colbaugh said following the rain, the creek along Simerly Creek Road and Piney Grove Road had risen considerably, causing the water to run over another section of the road.

Parts of the shoulder on Ingram Branch and Simerly Creek roads, as well as private bridge to a home in the 200 block of Simerly Creek Road, washed out as well. Access was also cut off to five or six homes along Ingram Branch Road.

“They (the homeowners) cannot get out until we get this pipe in,” Colbaugh said. “So it’s very important to get it done and done quickly.”

Road crews were also cleaning debris from other culverts in the area as well after several items were washed away from nearby homes.

“We’ve already been here about three hours and I think it will take another two to three house to get it (the culvert) fitted in and back … to where traffic can start moving across it,” Colbaugh said. “This is the worst part. We got damage, pipes stopped up, water over the roadway, a few trees down, but this is by far the worst part.”

Colbaugh said the heavy rain caused water to also surround some mobile homes on Rittertown Road, but then later receded.

GALLERY: Flooding in Hampton View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.