Watauga, TN woman sentenced to 10 years; Pleads guilty to dragging Carter County deputy

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Watauga woman learned her fate after she pleaded guilty to dragging a deputy alongside her car.

Shawna Ray pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault. As part of the plea agreement, the district attorney’s office dismissed ‘evading and resisting arrest’ and ‘driving on a suspended license’ charges.

The court ordered a 10-year sentence, but she must serve at least 45 percent of the sentenced before she is eligible for parole.

The charges against Ray stems from a May 2016 incident at Cental Elementary School. School resource officer Tracie Pierson said she confronted Ray about driving to the school because her license was suspended. The deputy said Ray got into the car and started driving – and dragged her alongside.

Ray drove away and was arrested in Johnson City later that day.

