Trio to face meth charges after traffic stop in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people on the Fourth of July after methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop for speeding on Old Saltworks Road in the county.

According to a news release, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding and a K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

A search was conducted and revealed multiple baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine, as well as $800 in cash.

William Charles Berry, 51 of Abingdon, Va., James Andrew Carter Holmes, 28 of Meadowview, Va., and Renee Lee Lyles, 45, also of Meadowview, Va. were arrested.

Berry was charged with possession of methamphetamine and speeding. He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was released on $1,000 bond.

Holmes was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail, where he was being held without bond.

Lyles was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. She was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail, where she was being held without bond.

