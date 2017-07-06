Trio to face meth charges after traffic stop in Washington County, Va.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people on the Fourth of July after methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop for speeding on Old Saltworks Road in the county.

According to a news release, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding and a K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

A search was conducted and revealed multiple baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine, as well as $800 in cash.

William Charles Berry, 51 of Abingdon, Va., James Andrew Carter Holmes, 28 of Meadowview, Va., and Renee Lee Lyles, 45, also of Meadowview, Va. were arrested.

Berry was charged with possession of methamphetamine and speeding. He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was released on $1,000 bond.

Holmes was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail, where he was being held without bond.

Lyles was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. She was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail, where she was being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s