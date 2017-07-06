Teen takes SUV without parent’s permission; Sets it on fire

sKYWAY, WA (CNN) – A teenager in Washington state took his parents’ vehicle without their permission. And when they got it back – it was burned to a crisp.

According to firefighters, the boy snuck off with the SUV Tuesday to buy fireworks and ended up catching it on fire in Skyway.

Authorities say the teen and his friends were celebrating the Fourth of July by shooting Roman candles at one another.

One of the fireworks went through an open window and started a fire.

Firefighters put out the flames and say this incident could have been much worse.