Teen takes SUV without parent’s permission; Sets it on fire

CNN Published:

sKYWAY, WA (CNN) – A teenager in Washington state took his parents’ vehicle without their permission. And when they got it back – it was burned to a crisp.

According to firefighters, the boy snuck off with the SUV Tuesday to buy fireworks and ended up catching it on fire in Skyway.

Authorities say the teen and his friends were celebrating the Fourth of July by shooting Roman candles at one another.

One of the fireworks went through an open window and started a fire.

Firefighters put out the flames and say this incident could have been much worse.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s