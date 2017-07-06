Southwest Virginia woman wanted for attempted capital murder in custody

NORTON, VA (WJHL) – Police in Norton, Va. said a woman charged with trying to kill one of their officers is now in custody.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Christi Jo Russell.

We first told you at 5 p.m. Wednesday that Russell was on the run.

Russell faces several charges, including attempted capital murder, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

The charges stemmed from an incident where Russell dragged a Norton, Va. officer beside her car as he tried to arrest her.

