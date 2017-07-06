Southwest Virginia woman wanted for attempted capital murder in custody

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

NORTON, VA (WJHL) – Police in Norton, Va. said a woman charged with trying to kill one of their officers is now in custody.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Christi Jo Russell.

We first told you at 5 p.m. Wednesday that Russell was on the run.

Russell faces several charges, including attempted capital murder, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

The charges stemmed from an incident where Russell dragged a Norton, Va. officer beside her car as he tried to arrest her.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s