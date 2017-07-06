Sevier County District Attorney explains decision to drop criminal charges in Gatlinburg fires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – On Friday prosecutors dropped charges against the two boys that were initially labeled as being responsible for starting Tennessee’s largest and deadliest wildfire this century.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn says it all came down to the state not having jurisdiction inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He said he learned about the state not having jurisdiction just days before the announcement during an interview.

The case was changing so quickly, General Dunn says, he was not able to reach out to the 14 families who lost loved ones in the wildfires, letting them know that charges would be dropped.

“We prayed early, we prayed early on Friday about the decision on what we should do and how we should do it and we acted upon that,” said General Dunn.

General Dunn said the outcome was disappointing, “We had, as I said, a wealth of information to go forward in our case but we found out we did not have jurisdiction and it is very disappointing because we invested all of these months, hours.”

After all that work, did Gatlinburg get the justice it deserves?

“Absolutely. Absolutely justice was served because we live on laws. We’re a nation of laws. We followed the law, the law doesn’t give us jurisdiction. So, we don’t have jurisdiction,” added General Dunn.

The case is now being handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I know of nothing that I would have done differently in that, I know of nothing,” said General Dunn. “Law was followed exactly. The only thing I could have done differently was to have known I didn’t have jurisdiction in the park.”

We asked General Dunn if the boys had been held in a Juvenile Detention Center during the entire investigation, he directed our questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We also asked if the boys showed any remorse, “Again, I’ll have to refer you to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said General Dunn.

When asked about the letter General Dunn wrote regarding open record requests, he explained it is his duty to discourage law enforcement and city leaders not to give facts or statements that he cannot.

“I was doing what my rules of professional responsibility require me to do,” said General Dunn.

We also wanted to know if the Memorandum of Agreement will play a role in any other cases within the park. General Dunn says he knows of only one other, going forward all will have to be looked at on a case-by-case basis. General Dunn says unless there’s another theory or document, his office will not be able to prosecute and it will have to be dropped at a state level.