Rotich, Kipruto, and Kurui Commit to Crazy 8s Field on July 15th in Kingsport

Kingsport, TN — When the gun sounds at 8:58pm on July 15th for the Indian Path Medical Center & Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8s 8K Run, the front row will be stacked with superstar runners from across the world. Kenyans Milton Rotich, Silas Kipruto (see photo), and Evans Kurui recently added their names to the elite list with the hopes of breaking the existing 8K world record and collecting the Regional Eye Center $10,008 World Record Bonus. They will join previous commitments Yitayal Atanfu, Isaac Mukundi Mwangi, and Mourad Marofit as they all race for the Teleperfomance Dash For The Gold and title of Crazy 8s 8K champion.

Rotich sports a very impressive 27:46 10K and 60:43 half marathon. Kipruto is a 3-time winner of the very prestigious Bix 7 Miler, and has gone under 60 minutes in the half marathon. This past weekend he dusted off a strong field at the Buffalo Chase 5K so he will be coming to Kingsport in peak form. Kurui has also broken the 28 minute barrier in the 10K, and was also a winner this past weekend, breaking the tape at the Fifth Season 8K.

“We would be really excited to have just one of these guys,” said co-event director Hank Brown. “They are all top shelf. Rotich, Kipruto, and Kurui are new to Crazy 8s so it will be fun to see what they can do here.”

In addition to the above commitments, American Matt McClintock from nearby Blowing Rock, NC will run Crazy 8s. McClintock recently joined the ZAP Fitness Racing Team after a successful year where he ran 28:27 for 10K and 13:49 5K.

“Matt’s coach, Pete Rea, is very high on him,” added Brown. “ZAP has a great tradition, and we always like to see a few of their top runners here in Kingsport.”

“This is shaping up to be a very deep field. Our goal every year is to put together a bunch of guys who will push each other, and hope one or two have that magical night.”

Though Brown is excited about who is coming, he is disappointed he could not seal the deal on Stephen Sambu, the current 8K world record holder (22:01). “This year I exchanged some personal messages with him, and he was very upbeat about coming here, but unfortunately his agent was not very cooperative. It’s a shame because I know Kingsport would have rolled out the red carpet for him.”

Crazy 8s is managed by We Run Events and is one of the premier events in Kingsport’s Fun Fest.

BY Hank Brown, Co-Event Director