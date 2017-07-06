Romano gets first major league win, Reds beat Rockies 6-3

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) – Sal Romano tossed five innings to earn his first major league win, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Thursday.

Romano (1-1), called up before the game to make his second career start, scattered six hits and allowed two runs to help the Reds split the four-game series.

Adam Duvall hit his 20th home run and drove in two runs and Eugenio Suarez had three hits for Cincinnati.

Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood (6-10) allowed seven hits and walked four in six innings but limited the damage with some timely double plays. The Reds scored in the first on Billy Hamilton’s leadoff triple and Joey Votto’s single, and Scooter Gennett scored runs in the third and fifth to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.