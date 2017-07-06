Police find marijuana, components of meth lab in Pound, Va. home

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Pound Police Department officials said they found what they believed to be marijuana plants and the components of a methamphetamine lab Thursday morning in 8100 Buckeye Street.

According to a PPD news release, officers heard possible gunshots in the area of South River Road and an investigation into the incident led officers to Buckeye Street.

Upon arrival, officers found what they believed to be marijuana plants and the components of a methamphetamine lab.

Pound Police obtained a search warrant and officers confirmed the possible methamphetamine lab, as well as a gas generator, with was used in the methamphetamine production.

Officers also found a small dog dead in the home during the search.

The Drug Task Force and the Wise County Animal Control assisted the Pound Police Department.

An investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Tony Baker at 276-298-7020 or to use the anonymous tip line on Pound Police Department’s website.

