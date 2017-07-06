Kingsport BOE appoints Dr. Dwain Arnold as interim superintendent

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education appointed an interim superintendent Thursday night, who will be filling in for Dr. Lyle Ailshie who just recently accepted a job with the Tennessee Department of Education.

Ailshie will be serving as the new deputy commissioner who will oversee the College, Career, and Technical Education division, as well as the Teachers and Leaders division.

According to a news meeting notes from Thursday’s meeting, board members voted 5 to 0 to accept the resignation of Ailshie, effective Aug. 11.

The board then voted 5 to 0 to appoint Dr. Dwain Arnold to serve as the school system’s interim superintendent during the search for a new system leader.

The board must next select a search firm and then a formal search process will begin.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room of the Administrative Support Center.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.