Juco DE commits to Tennessee, finds ‘home away from home’

has been trying to choose between South Carolina and Tennessee since getting his first SEC scholarship offers from the Gamecocks and Vols on the same day more than three months ago.

He ultimately decided on the team that made him feel most at home.

And that wasn’t his home-state school.

The three-star defensive end from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., who’s originally from Florence, S.C., announced Thursday that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over South Carolina after visiting both teams last month.

Gerald gave Tennessee its 17th known commitment for the 2018 class and its fifth from a defensive lineman, addressing one of Tennessee’s most glaring needs with one of the nation’s top junior-college prospects at the position.

“Out of all the visits I’ve taken, I felt like Tennessee felt like home, the most (like) home,” said Gerald, who’s ranked the No. 11 overall junior-college prospect and No. 2 juco strongside defensive end in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class. “It felt like my home away from home. I mean, it was perfect.

“It was really a perfect visit.”