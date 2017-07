Jr. Topper Football Coach, Graig Hoffman, says now is the time to sign up for the 2017 season of Jr. Topper Youth Football. Coach Hoffman also discusses fundraising opportunities to help buy helmets and other equipment.

For more information on how to register or help with fundraising, visit their Facebook Page or email jrtopperswhitefootball@gmail.com. You can also go to Academy Sports between July 15th – July 22nd.