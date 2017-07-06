JCPD officers arrest two on burglary, theft charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested two people on burglary and theft charges Wednesday.

According to JCPD news release, officers arrested Anthony Hale, 28, of Elizabethton, and Domanic Rahn, 18, of Greeneville.

Hale and Rahn’s arrest follows an investigation into a home burglary that was reported in the 100 block of Trenton Drive Wednesday morning.

Officers found property associated with an earlier burglary on Hale during a separate encounter with police, which led officers to Rahn as a second suspect.

A large amount of the victim’s property was recovered.

Hale and Rahn were each charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500.

They were both taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where they were each being held on $20,000 bond.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

