JCPD officers arrest two on burglary, theft charges

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested two people on burglary and theft charges Wednesday.

According to JCPD news release, officers arrested Anthony Hale, 28, of Elizabethton, and Domanic Rahn, 18, of Greeneville.

Hale and Rahn’s arrest follows an investigation into a home burglary that was reported in the 100 block of Trenton Drive Wednesday morning.

Officers found property associated with an earlier burglary on Hale during a separate encounter with police, which led officers to Rahn as a second suspect.

A large amount of the victim’s property was recovered.

Hale and Rahn were each charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500.

They were both taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where they were each being held on $20,000 bond.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s