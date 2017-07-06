In search for missing woman, remains of another person found at Cummins Falls

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – During the search for an elderly woman who went missing at Cummins Falls on Wednesday, search crews found the remains of someone else.

The discovery was made Thursday afternoon as rescue crews scoured the area surrounding the waterfall.

Authorities have not identified the body at this time, and they do not know if foul play was involved in the person’s death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Officials vowed to continue their search for the missing 73-year-old woman, who was among 40 people who became trapped near the falls after water rose dangerously high, dangerously fast.

Anywhere from 40 to 50 personnel were on site Thursday with three kayaks in the water, along with two drones in and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter in the air above as the search for the elderly woman continues.

Additional information was not immediately released.