Fire destroys Hidden Acres home in Kingsport

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By and Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) –  A large family home in the Hidden Acres subdivision in Kingsport was destroyed this afternoon in a massive fire.

According to Kingsport Fire Department’s senior captain Terry Arnold, a  neighbor reported the fire around noon. KFD says that no one was home at the time and no one was injured.

But when firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The house is a total loss for the family.

It’s not known at this time how the fire started. News Channel 11 was told by the fire department the fire marshal’s office will investigate the cause of the fire.

Hidden Acres House Fire

