Fire destroys barn on Payne Lane in Sulphur Springs community

Contributed photo

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews were called to a barn fire in the 200 block of Payne Lane in the Sulphur Springs area of Washington County Wednesday night.

According to Washington County dispatch, the call about the fire came in around 8:30 p.m. and when they arrived they found the barn engulfed in flames.  The fire was under control by 9 p.m., but firefighters stayed on-scene until close to midnight.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

