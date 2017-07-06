ETSU Places 193 Student-Athletes on 2016-17 SoCon Honor Roll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (July 6, 2017) – The Southern Conference released its 2016-17 academic honor roll on Thursday, and ETSU placed 193 student-athletes on the list. In total, a league-record 2,100 student-athletes from the 10 member institutions and 13 associate members earned the distinction.

Fourteen ETSU student-athletes posted a 4.0 grade-point-average this past academic year, while 54 Buccaneers earned the Commissioner’s Medal award – which is given to those who attained a GPA of 3.8 or higher throughout the year. Overall, a league-record 148 student-athletes boasted perfect 4.0 GPAs in 2016-17 and 468 earned the Commissioner’s Medal.

Below is the list of the 14 Buccaneer student-athletes who posted a 4.0 GPA this past academic year:

Brock Beeler – Baseball

Seth Cunningham – Baseball

Geuntae Kim – Men’s Golf

Andrew Robbins – Men’s Soccer

Wenceslao Albin – Men’s Tennis

Matthew Warriner – Men’s Track & Field

Brooke Baxter – Softball

Malloree Schurr – Women’s Basketball and Softball

Maya Roselius – Triathalon

Kristen Favre – Volleyball

Jasmine Elliott – Women’s Soccer

Cecilia Re – Women’s Soccer

Pauline Vienne – Women’s Soccer

Macy Carrier – Women’s Track & Field

The ETSU football team featured 41 student-athletes on the honor roll, while men’s and women’s track and field combined for 31 (16 women, 15 men) and women’s soccer and baseball each had 20 players featured. Men’s soccer had 19 of its student-athletes on the list and softball had 17. Women’s golf and women’s tennis both had 100-percent of its team members earn the distinction, while men’s golf and men’s tennis had six of its seven student-athletes placed on the honor roll. Volleyball had nine of its 12 student-athletes placed on the list, women’s basketball had seven – four of which earned Commissioner’s Medal – and women’s triathlon had two of its three athletes land on the honor roll.

The academic honor roll originated in 1988-89, when SoCon athletic directors established the award as a way to recognize the league’s outstanding student-athletes. The academic honor roll consists of student-athletes who participated in varsity sports and posted a 3.0 grade point average or higher, were eligible the entire academic year and were members of the final squad lists.