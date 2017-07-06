ETSU OBGYN department no longer on probation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Department of Obstetrics-Gynecology residency program is now back in good standing, after spending nearly two years on probation, according to a university spokesperson.

ETSU reports the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education took the OBGYN program off probation in April. The accrediting body placed OBGYN on probation in 2015, concerned doctors in training to be future medical specialists weren’t getting the best possible education.

Of the other Quillen College of Medicine residency programs, ETSU reports the Kingsport Family Medicine Program is on continued accreditation with warning related to a 2015 graduate.

ETSU says ACGME removed the Johnson City Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease/Critical Care departments from warning status earlier this year too. The departments previously received a letter from ACGME warning their accreditation statuses would be in jeopardy if they didn’t appropriately address concerns and/or if other issues developed.

