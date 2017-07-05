VSP: Search continues for elderly man missing from Lee County, Va.

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police officials said the search continues for a missing Lee County, Va. man who is the subject of a Virginia Senior Alert.

According to a VSP news release, Clayton R. Baird, 81, of Pennington Gap, Va., was last seen on June 30.

VSP officials said personnel conducted ground searches for Baird over the holiday weekend, and were assisted by Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Baird was last seen at his home wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, black boots and a black baseball hat with an eagle on it.

VSP said Baird is 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Baird reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment and officials are worried about his health and safety.

Anyone who may know where Baird may be is asked to call 911 or #77 on a cellphone (in the state of Virginia) or call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 276-346-1131.

