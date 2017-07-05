JOHNSON CITY — To the pitch where the Tri Cities Otters FC were hosting the Nashville SC. Like many otters games it was a lot of defense in the first half, goalie Torge Wiedenroth was busy all night.
In the 2nd half Nashville scored early and never looked back as they beat the otters 4-0. Chaos up next on Saturday to close out the otters’ home slate.
Tri Cities Otters FC fall to Nashville SC on the soccer pitch
