Tri Cities Otters FC fall to Nashville SC on the soccer pitch

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY —  To the pitch where the Tri Cities Otters FC were hosting the Nashville SC. Like many otters games it was a lot of defense in the first half, goalie Torge Wiedenroth was busy all night.
In the 2nd half Nashville scored early and never looked back as they beat the otters 4-0. Chaos up next on Saturday to close out the otters’ home slate.

