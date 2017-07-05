Tri-Cities gas prices among the lowest in the state

Gas prices averaged $1.99 per gallon in Tennessee for July 4. (Source: WJHL)

The millions of Americans who hit the road for Independence Day saw some of the lowest gas prices for the holiday in more than a decade, according to AAA.

AAA also says that Tri-Cities gas prices are currently among the lowest in Tennessee.

The organization says the average cost for a gallon of gas in the Tri-Cities for July 4 was $1.96. The average for the state is $1.99 per gallon. Tennessee ranks 5th in the nation for lowest average gas price.

Chattanooga was listed as the cheapest in the state, with an average of $1.89 per gallon.

AAA estimates over 37 million Americans traveled for Independence Day.

