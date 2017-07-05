RAM Clinic, free basic medical services returns to Wise, VA July 21- 23

WISE, VA (WJHL) – The Remote Area Medical Clinic is returning to southwest Virginia this month.

The event starts July 21 and ends July 23. The RAM Clinic will be set up at the Wise County Fairgrounds located on State Route 680.

The clinic provides basic medical services for free. Some of those services include dental: cleaning, fillings, extractions; vision: dilated eye exams, testing for glaucoma, testing for diabetes retinopathy, glasses made on site; breast exams, diabetes screenings, physicals and exams related to women’s health.

In addition, educational resources are provided.

The parking lot will open at 12:00 a.m and tickets will be distributed, according to RAM’s website, on a first come first served basis at 3;00 a.m. The clinic doors will open at 6:00 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients may not be able to get all these services on the same day. For more details, click here. 

