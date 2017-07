BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Fairview School Road from the intersection of Muddy Creek Road to R. Miller Road in Blountville will be closed Thursday as crews work to install a vault to operate a water tank on Muddy Creek.

Blountville Utility District Superintendent Raymond Stevens said the work will require the road to be closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

