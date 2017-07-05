Police: Norton, VA woman resists arrests, wanted for attempted capital murder

NORTON, VA (WJHL) – Authorities say a wanted southwest Virginia woman managed to elude police during an attempted arrest at a Black Diamond gas station. Now, the woman is facing numerous charges including attempted capital murder.

Norton police say on Monday evening around 5:11 p.m., a police officer was called to a gas station located at East Park Avenue to check on a possible wanted person.

The police officer found a vehicle and Christi Jo Russell, a wanted person.

When the officer questioned her, she gave the officer the wrong identification info.

Police said when the officer tried to handcuff her, she began resisting and managed to jump back in the vehicle. During the struggle, the officer’s “leg(s) were on the ground as the vehicle was moving, while his body was “halfway inside the vehicle” The officer reported he was able to “push himself away and from the vehicle”.

However, Russell drove away and since that moment police say they have not been able to locate her.

Russell is facing several charges including attempted capital murder, resisting arrest, escape with force, felony elude, assault on law enforcement officer, and providing false information to law enforcement.

Norton police say Russell also goes by the name of “Christi Jo Bolling”. If you have any information that can help police locate her to call the Norton Police Department at (276) 679-1211.